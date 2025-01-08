Offensive Breakout Candidates for MSU in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans have a long offseason ahead as they prepare for the 2025 season.
Jonathan Smith missed a bowl game in his first season in East Lansing, so he has worked hard in the offseason to improve the roster.
Smith has landed important high school recruits, nailed the transfer portal, and added new coaches to his staff. He hopes these efforts will lead to postseason football next season.
While Smith found talent through the portal, he already has a solid roster of talented players. Some of those players could have a chance to break out in 2025.
But who are they?
Let’s identify the top three breakout candidates on the offensive side of the ball for MSU.
Tight end Brennan Parachek - 2024 could have been Parachek’s breakout season, but an injury prevented that from ever becoming the case.
With Parachek’s injury, Michael Masunas stepped in and played well before he suffered an injury of his own. That allowed Parachek to take back the backup tight end role behind Jack Velling, but he never broke out like he could have.
Velling is back, and Masunas will be healthy, but everyone should be on a level playing field. If Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren decides to run more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), Parachek could finally emerge as his talent should allow.
Running back Brandon Tullis - With Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams leaving, the backfield is wide open.
MSU landed Elijah Tau-Tolliver in the transfer portal, but Lindgren and Smith like to use multiple running backs, as they did last season. That means a back on the roster could earn more carries. That’s where Tullis could come in.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Tullis is physically ready but needs more reps. He earned seven carries for 20 yards, mostly in garbage time action. With more action, Tullis could have a big season.
Wide receiver Jaylan Brown - A late add for Smith in the 2024 class, Brown may have a chance to break through the wide receiver depth chart.
Brown was a three-star recruit out of Texas in high school, a state that produces supreme football talent. Being a three-star in Texas is like being a four-star in many other states.
Brown played both receiver and cornerback in high school, showing off his athletic versatility. While MSU added multiple wide receivers in the transfer portal and one through the high school circuit, Brown should still have a chance to earn playing time.
