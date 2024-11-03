Player Grades for MSU's Blowout Loss to Indiana
The Michigan State Spartans are now 4-5 after a horrible home loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, 47-10.
Michigan State looked great in the early going of this game but faltered quickly as Indiana settled in and started to move the football.
More importantly, Indiana stopped the Spartans from moving the ball much at all after those first two drives. It was the worst Jonathan Smith’s team has looked all season in every facet of the game.
Michigan State still will need to rebound quickly after this game and try to find two more wins in its last three games to reach a bowl game. If the Spartans can make that happen, Spartan fans will feel better about the tumultuous parts of this season.
As we do after every game, let’s give players some grades after this performance. We will try to keep it relatively positive, as there isn’t much positivity going around right now.
Wide receiver Nick Marsh - Marsh is an absolute star. There are no other words to use to describe him.
Marsh caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. He flew past an Indiana defender for a 33-yard score, then, on the next drive, Aidan Chiles found him on third-and-long on a beautiful ball that Marsh grabbed and toe-tapped for a score.
While the offense sputtered after that, Marsh has given Michigan State fans reason to be excited about the future. If Chiles can round into the form he has been expected to take, the Spartans have a great QB-WR duo to look forward to.
Grade: B+
Cornerback Charles Brantley - Brantley’s excellent season continues, even though he suffered an injury.
Brantley made a great play on a Kurtis Rourke deep shot to Elijah Sarratt. He was a step behind, but he caught up quickly and knocked it away at the last second to prevent a long completion.
It sounds like Brantley’s injury is not season-ending, which is a good sign. Hopefully, he can return when the Spartans play Illinois in two weeks because this team needs him.
Grade: B
Defensive back Jaylen Thompson - The freshman has seen increased playing time in recent weeks and is making the most of it.
Thompson led the team in tackles with six and recorded a pass break-up. He was committed to the previous staff but stuck through the adversity and remained locked in with the Spartans. That loyalty is paying off now.
Thompson should continue to earn more playing time. He has a bright future ahead of him, and he could convince more fans of that with more great play moving forward.
Grade: B -
