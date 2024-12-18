Potential MSU Target, Former In-State Standout in Portal
The Michigan State Spartans have lost some significant names on the defensive line this offseason. Ken Talley just committed to Arkansas and Maverick Hansen's career in East Lansing is over.
The Spartans have filled needs at wide receiver and they are addressing the secondary, specifically cornerback. They have also shown they are in the market for a linebacker.
Alabama just lost a former top defensive lineman recruit, and Michigan native, in Damon Payne. He was the No. 39 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports.
247Sports' evaluation of Payne compared him to A'Shawn Robinson, a former Crimson Tide standout and NFL star.
"Stoutly built defensive lineman with a well-proportioned build," 247Sports wrote. "Doesn't carry much bad weight on his frame despite already being around 300 pounds. Has registered as a good athlete for the position with strong short area quickness and burst in combine settings prior to his junior season. Works as a two-way lineman at Belleville and has played both ways at camps early in his career before settling in as a defensive tackle prospect. Plays with a high-level combination of first-step quickness and strength at the point of attack.
"Shows the ability to create disruption as an interior pass rusher with the burst off the ball paired with a low pad level. Has active hands and already developed technically with effective push-pull and rip moves at this stage. Also shows the strength in his base to anchor and make plays as a run defender. Can continue progressing as from a production standpoint on the defensive side (plays both ways) and as a pursuit defender. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside to develop into an early round NFL Draft selection."
Things didn't quite pan out in Tuscaloosa. Payne played in 32 career games across four seasons and was a reserve player in 31 of those. He has the gifts you can't teach. The key is unlocking them. The Spartans should consider taking a shot at Payne, who, at minimum, can be a solid depth piece.
He likely won't command the largest NIL amount. If he wants to come home, having a Belleville alum on the roster could do wonders for the Spartans' in-roads within the state and Detroit football scene.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.