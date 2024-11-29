Potential MSU Transfer Targets at RB
The Michigan State Spartans were able to land running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams from the transfer portal this spring. Adams turned out to be a good addition, as he is leading the team in rushing.
On film, his performance is noticeable -- he exhibits shiftiness and an angry, bouncy running style that fulfills the preference of running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
For Bhonapha, size does not matter, nor does speed. After all, many great football minds agree that speed is an overrated trait in ball carriers. He has constantly spoken of the No. 1 trait he likes in a ball carrier -- falling forward. Angry runners who can bounce or break tackles and fight for extra yards.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big.' I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants," Bhonapha said this past August. "I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
With Adams leaving and just one more year of eligibility for Nate Carter, who are the potential targets the Spartans can transfer in the portal?
Malachi Hosley, Penn
As it stands, Hosley is the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal right now and the No. 6 player overall. Hosley is 5-foot-10, 205 pounds. Hosley had 969 all-purpose yards as a freshman in 2023.
Jaylon Glover, Utah
At 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, Glover is a twitchy, stout runner who was a former high-grade three-star. In 2023, he had 562 yards on 137 carries.
Michael Allen, UNLV
Allen was a highly touted four-star running back coming out of high school in the class of 2022. He has the perfect frame for this offense and the duties he would be asked to carry out.
