Prediction Has Michigan State-Michigan Being Lopsided Affair
Michigan State has won multiple games this season it was not expected to.
Such was the case with the Spartans’ sound win over Iowa this past weekend. They hope it will again be the case this weekend when they travel to face their archrival.
Michigan State’s season has been relatively successful, but a win over Michigan would solidify Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans as soon-to-be contenders in the Big Ten.
While Michigan is undoubtedly a very different team than the one that won the National Championship last season, they are still a more talented team than Michigan State on paper. This has led to many believing that the game will not be as close as those close to Michigan State’s football program would have hoped.
SportsLine's proven model does not have the game as close as others seem to think it will be.
“One of the college picks the model is high on during Week 9: Michigan (-3.5) cruises to a blowout win over Michigan State in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday,” CBS’ Support Staff wrote. “Michigan State is coming off a win over Iowa, but it did not fare well in its previous two games. The Spartans were blown out by Ohio State and Oregon, losing those games by a combined final score of 69-17.”
The Wolverines have many issues they need to work out over the next couple of days. If they do not, Smith and Michigan State could very well pull off a second consecutive upset victory. The Spartans must be prepared to face a determined Michigan team that has all but seen its season slip down the drain.
“Michigan has not lost a home game since falling to then-No. 3 Texas in early September, so it will be happy to return to the Big House following a two-game road trip,” CBS’ Support Staff wrote. “The Wolverines have a strong rushing attack powered by senior running back Kalel Mullings, who has 676 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season.
“They are facing a Michigan State defense that ranks outside the top 50 nationally in rushing yards allowed per game, which is one reason why the model has Michigan covering the spread in well over 70% of simulations.”
According to CBS' Support Staff, "The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times."
