PVAMU Should Be Good Tune-Up for Michigan State Before Tough Schedule
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to remain undefeated when they take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers this afternoon.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans will respect every opponent and fear none, but they should not have any problems with this Panthers’ squad.
There is a sizable talent gap between the Spartans and the Panthers. Action Network has the Spartans as 40.5 favorites, so it should be a fun afternoon for Spartan fans.
Because of this talent gap and the all-but-guaranteed victory, this game gives Smith and his staff a chance to try out some plays and give their depth pieces some run.
Letting second- and third-string players take the majority of snaps in the second half could be beneficial for the Spartans, who have a difficult road ahead after this game. This tune-up game is a chance for Michigan State to rest its players so they are fresh for the impending brutal schedule.
The Spartans could sit Aidan Chiles for much of this game, allowing Tommy Schuster to get some reps in his final season of college eligibility. The Spartans could also see what they have with freshman quarterbacks Ryland Jessee and Alessio Milivojevic.
This game also allows the Spartans to see what they have with young running backs like Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis.
Michigan State has only used Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch Adams out of the backfield this season, so this game could show them if they have another ball carrier capable of taking snaps when the schedule gets tough.
The upcoming schedule features a trip to Boston College to face the Eagles. Bill O’Brien is undefeated in his first season coaching in Chestnut Hill.
This game will be the ‘Red Bandana Game,’ a game dedicated to Welles Crowther, a volunteer firefighter who gave his life-saving people from the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The Red Bandana Game is always extra emotional for the Eagles.
After that, the Spartans face Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, and Michigan in four consecutive games. These games make up one of the toughest stretches any team in college football will face.
Thankfully for Smith and his squad, Michigan State has an easy game to prepare.
