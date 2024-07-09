REPORT: Highest-Graded MSU Football Player in Recent Memory May Come as a Surprise
Michigan State has produced many productive collegiate and professional football players over the years. It is well known for the talent it has put into the National Football League, as many prominent athletes in numerous sports were products of Michigan State. The Green and White have been more than productive athletically, especially on the football field.
Well-respected football grading site Pro Football Focus has graded the play of professional football players since 2006 and college football players since 2014. Over that time, PFF has become one of the top sources of grading a player’s production, as its various statistics remove biases and deliver cold, hard stats.
PFF recently released its list of highest-graded players from the Big Ten during the “PFF era.” The player PFF chose as Michigan State’s highest-graded player in the PFF era was somewhat surprising. According to PFF, former Michigan State offensive tackle Jack Conklin was the highest-graded Michigan State football player of the PFF era.
Conklin made the team as a walk-on and played for the Spartans from 2012 to 2015. During that time, he became not only one of the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten but also one of the best in the country. The Tennessee Titans drafted Conklin eighth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.
While at Michigan State, Conklin became the first Michigan State offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round since Tony Mandarich was drafted second overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 1989 NFL Draft. Conklin also became the highest-drafted Michigan State football player since wide receiver Charles Rogers was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2003 NFL Draft.
Conklin was the 36th first-round selection Michigan State has had all time. The three-year letter winner started for three seasons, playing in over 30 games for the Green and White. His grade from PFF for three years of dependable play proves how dominant he was in East Lansing.
After finishing with the sixth-highest grade of the PFF era and being one of the highest-drafted Michigan State football players in the last twenty years, Conklin undoubtedly is one of the most productive players in Michigan State football's history.
