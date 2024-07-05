REPORT: How Does Michigan State's Secondary Stack Up to the Competition?
According to Coach Jonathan Smith, one of his biggest challenges since arriving in East Lansing has been filling out Michigan State’s roster and building trust and cohesion among the players. Michigan State’s roster composition is arguably one of the primary reasons many are not optimistic about its chances of success this season.
After losing starting defensive back Jaden Mangham, Michigan State’s defensive backfield now consists of cornerbacks Lejond Cavazos, Ed Woods, Nikai Martinez, and Chance Rucker and safeties Malik Spencer, Dillon Tatum, and Angelo Grose. Michigan State put together the best group of talent they could in its defensive backfield. Still, it was not enough.
Cody Nagel of 247Sports recently ranked each Big Ten team’s group of defensive backs. Nagel believes Michigan State’s defensive backs are one of the team’s strengths, even after losing Mangham. Still, Nagel believes Michigan State has one of the worst defensive back groups in the Big Ten, ranking them second to last in the conference, only in front of UCLA’s defensive backs.
“Even with the transfer departure of Jaden Mangham this spring, the safety position is actually one of the strengths of this new-look Michigan State defense, which is led by coordinator Joe Rossi,” Nagel said. “Mangham is the only starter in the Spartans' defensive secondary that does not return in 2024. Michigan State added depth through the portal with the addition of cornerbacks Cavazos and Martinez. Still, this unit ranked tied for 99th nationally in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.8) and gave up the second most passing touchdowns (24) in the Big Ten last season.”
While they were able to find various ways to add to the defensive backfield, Coach Smith and Michigan State desperately need more talent across the board. Michigan State losing Mangham this offseason is undoubtedly a significant blow to the team’s defense this season. Losing him to Michigan State’s archrival makes it even worse.
For Coach Smith and Michigan State to be successful over the next few seasons, they will have to improve the talent on their roster, especially the defensive backfield. It would go a long way toward Coach Smith and his coaching staff putting together a more talented and competitive roster.
