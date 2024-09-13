REPORT: How Many Wins Would Give MSU Playoff Shot?
Michigan State is well on its way to a 3-0 start to the season, as it currently sits at 2-0 and prepares to face Prarie View A&M at home this weekend.
The Spartans are coming off the biggest win of the recently started season and have their sights set on potentially making it to a bowl game in Coach Jonathan Smith’s first season in East Lansing.
However, with the six wins needed to be considered for a bowl game nearly within reach, Michigan State could potentially have a shot at the College Football Playoff this season. Although unlikely, it is not completely out of the question for Smith and the Spartans.
College football analyst Kelley Ford is known as a respected college football ranking and resume ranking analyst. He recently released his predictions of how many wins teams nationwide will need to have a shot at making the College Football Playoff this season on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“How many regular season wins does your team need to be included in the CFP at-large discussion?" Ford said. "This is strictly a function of your team’s schedule difficulty. It not has nothing to do with “how good” your team actually is and everything to do with how good your opponents are,”
Ford predicts, based on its schedule, Michigan State will need to win at least nine games this season to have a shot at the playoffs. While Michigan State's chances of making it to the playoffs this season may be slim, it must be noted that the playoffs have expanded to 12 teams this season.
This means that teams no longer have to be among the best four in the country to have a shot at the National Championship. It gives significantly more football programs a chance, especially those that may not be among the absolute best in the country.
Smith and Michigan State are coming off a surprising win at Maryland in its Big Ten opener. It was a win most college football experts did not think Michigan State would be able to pull off. Maybe somehow, making it to the playoffs this year could be another win for Michigan State no one saw coming.
