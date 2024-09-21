REPORT: How Respectable is MSU's Resume Heading into Week 4 Matchup?
Michigan State is 3-0 and looks to move to 4-0 on the season with a win this weekend against Boston College. Michigan State will undoubtedly have its work cut out, as Boston College was ranked as one of the top 25 teams in the country until its road loss against one of the top teams in America last weekend.
Still, a win against Boston College on the road will improve Michigan State’s overall resume, although it is already one of the best in the country.
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Spartans had the fifth-best resume in the country last week after beating Maryland but before beating Prairie View A&M at home. After their latest win, the Spartans’ resume dropped a little to the sixth-best country, which is to be expected after playing an FBS school.
However, although Michigan State’s resume ranking dropped, it will have plenty of chances to improve it as it plays Boston College, Ohio State and Oregon over the next few weeks. While Michigan State is unlikely to be favored in any of those games, one win would give them an even better resume, although getting much better than sixth out of over 100 schools is difficult. Michigan State’s next five-game stretch could be one of the most challenging five-game stretches of any college football team.
Coach Jonathan Smith has done an admirable job getting the absolute most out of Michigan State’s players this season, as many did not expect the Spartans to be competitive. Coach Smith’s ability to develop players of all talent levels while implementing new schemes speaks volumes about where he has the program headed. Coach Smith aims to continue helping the team improve as he looks to rebuild the program.
As Michigan State starts its daunting stretch of games, Coach Smith must continue on the same trajectory he has been on with the team. Michigan State can surprise even more people by winning another game over the next few weeks. The back end of the schedule is significantly more manageable for the Spartans, but they must make it through the next four or five games first.
