REPORT: Michigan State's Jack Velling Highly Acclaimed Among CFB Tight Ends
Jack Velling was arguably Michigan State's top transfer acquisition this offseason.
The former Oregon State tight end followed Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing, where he will be looking to build on a very impressive season with the Beavers.
According to Big Game Boomer, Velling is ranked the No. 4 tight end in all of college football going into the 2024 season, trailing only Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans (No. 1), Utah's Brant Kuithe (No. 2) and Michigan's Colston Loveland (No. 3).
Velling was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team last season, recording 438 yards and eight touchdowns on 29 receptions in 12 games. The year prior, he posted 281 yards and three touchdowns on 16 receptions in 11 games.
As great of a player as Velling is, his tight ends coach, Brian Wozniak, who also coached him at Oregon State, admires another trait of the new Spartan tight end.
"I think the coolest thing about Velling is how he is as a teammate," Wozniak told reporters back in April. "I think he's a great player don't get me wrong. He's always going to be that approachable teammate. I think having that aspect to his game, he's going to help the guys around him.
"For all these quarterbacks, we tell them in the tight end room, we are their security blanket. That is our goal in the pass game. What that means is the details in our game. When they see us fighting and clawing on having the details in our game, hopefully it pans out, quarterbacks recognize it and they start coming to us more."
