REPORT: One Major Reason Michigan State Will Beat Michigan
Michigan State will face its biggest rival this weekend in Ann Arbor.
It should be the most competitive game the two programs have had in years. Michigan State has undoubtedly made progress from last season and Michigan has certainly taken a step back.
Pete Fiutak of College Football News believes Michigan State has a chance to pull off the upset.
“Where the heck did THAT come from?" Fiutak said. "Michigan State’s offense picked a wonderful time to go off with its most balanced game of the year, with everything clicking against a great Iowa defense.”
Michigan State had arguably its best game of the season against Iowa, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Spartans passed and ran for over 200 yards, a testament to how much they dominated Iowa.
Michigan State used its bye week to put together a solid game plan. It will look to put together another successful outing against its archrival.
“The ground game rumbled for 212 yards,” Fiutak said. “The passing attack went for 256, and one turnover. The Spartans were even in the turnover department, and now they’ve given the ball away just two times over the last two games after turning it over 13 times in the first four.
“But this is about the defense being able to hold up. Michigan is dead last in the nation in yards per completion, averaging just 8.89 yards per catch,” Fiutak said. “Michigan State has to load up against the run - it’s 4-0 when allowing fewer than 150 rushing yards, 0-3 when giving up more.”
Fiutak noted that while Michigan’s offense has been subpar this season, they continue to struggle in the turnover category. The Wolverines have turned it over at an alarming rate. However, the Spartans have turned it over even more, which negates Michigan’s turnover woes.
Considering Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has helped the Spartans lead the Big Ten in turnovers, it is safe to assume he may still struggle with turnovers against Michigan, however, which could cost them the game.
“Not only is Michigan’s offense awful, but it’s becoming a turnover disaster, giving it up five times in the last two games and 15 times on the year,” Fiutak said. “It’s this simple. The team that wins the turnover battle and runs the ball a wee bit better will pull this off. Michigan’s defense will hold up just enough, and the ground game will pound away to control the clock in a low-scoring fight. It won’t be anything pretty.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.