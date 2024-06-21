REPORT: Prediction Has No Faith in Michigan State Football
Michigan State football has been in a transition period since new head coach Jonathan Smith was hired in November 2023. A total of 38 players left for the transfer portal, many of whom were key players on the team last season.
Many around the college football landscape have Michigan State near the bottom of the Big Ten. Sports betting sites like BetMGM and Fanduel have Michigan State football's win total set at 4.5 games this season.
On3s Sam Gillenwater recently predicted the Big Ten standings for next season and has Michigan State coming in last place.
“Jonathan Smith is taking over one of the bigger projects in the Big Ten at Michigan State," Gillenwater said. "The scandal involving Mel Tucker and his firing happened in the middle of a season where they went 4-8 and then led to losing 36 players to the portal.”
Gillenwater also stated, “Smith’s resumé in Corvallis, specifically the last two seasons, suggests that he could bring the same to the Spartans. Still, while Steele has some indications trending up for them too, it may not lead to early success there considering all the changes there as well as their upcoming schedule.”
The Spartans' schedule doesn't do them any favors as they have one of the hardest schedules in the Big Ten. Playing the two Big Ten favorites in Ohio State and Oregon back to back is hard enough, but also playing Iowa and Michigan the following two weeks is going to be next level.
This should be taken as a rebuilding year for the Spartans. With the four new teams coming to the Big Ten, Coach Smith should be focused on building a culture to attract recruits and players who want to win. It might take a few years for the Spartans to start winning bowl games, but if Smith rebuilt Oregon State into a playoff contender, he can surely do it again in East Lansing.
