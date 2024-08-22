REPORT: Shocking Bowl Game Prediction for Michigan State
Michigan State is just days away from the season's first game, a home matchup against Florida Atlantic.
Coach Jonathan Smith’s first season at Michigan State has come with various predictions on what is in store for the Spartans this upcoming season. While there have been numerous additions and subtractions to Michigan State’s roster, the overall outlook for the team has not been the best.
Smith has spent most of the offseason preparing Michigan State’s roster for the upcoming season. After Michigan State’s summer got off to a rocky start in the portal, he secured a respectable transfer portal class. This added legitimate talent to Michigan State’s roster, who already had college football experience, which was invaluable for Coach Smith in his first season in East Lansing.
Still, there have been many preseason rankings for Michigan State in the Big Ten and other teams in the country. However, one respected college football expert recently released his preseason bowl game predictions for this season's bowl games.
The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy is one of the more well-known college football experts. His bowl game predictions for the upcoming season did not have Michigan State listed. This means McMurphy either does not see the team winning six games or does not see them being selected to a bowl game, even if they do win six games.
Regarding preseason predictions, Michigan State is again a victim of starting the season with multiple new pieces in critical positions. The Spartans will start this season with a new coaching staff, quarterback, and many other new players. Michigan State starts the season with more than a few unknowns, which has led to many underwhelming preseason rankings and predictions.
Smith begins his journey at Michigan State with one of the season's most challenging college football schedules. However, with games against Florida Atlantic and Prairie View A&M and multiple teams that are some of the worst in the Big Ten, the Spartans undoubtedly have a chance to make it to a bowl game this upcoming season.
With the season right around the corner, Smith and the Spartans have the potential to surprise the college football world.
