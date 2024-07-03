REPORT: Spartan Legend Projected to be Atlanta Falcons' MVP
Kirk Cousins is entering his 13th NFL season, but the expectations are still as high as ever, even after his recovery from a serious Achilles injury.
The former Michigan State quarterback is at a new checkpoint in his historic NFL career, as he will be tasked with leading the Atlanta Falcons back to relevance.
In an article where NFL lead draft writer Eric Edholm projected each NFL team's MVP for the 2024 season, Edholm placed his faith in the aging Cousins, selecting him as his pick to be the Falcons' MVP in what will be his first season with the club.
Here's what Edholm had to say about Cousins:
"When the Falcons signed Cousins to a massive deal in March, it pretty much sealed up this selection here. Assuming he’s all the way back from last season’s Achilles injury, there’s a pretty strong supporting cast in place -- good offensive line and some elite skill-position talents -- and a soft enough schedule this season that could even vault Cousins into the league-MVP discussion.
"If you want to argue that Jessie Bates III or even Chris Lindstrom was Atlanta’s best player a year ago, I won’t stand in your way; both were terrific for a team devoid of a standout QB. But with Cousins in tow, the debate has changed drastically. I’ve previously made the case that the Falcons’ curious drafting of Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall should be viewed through the prism of a team protecting its best asset with a thick layer of insurance. To me, this one closes in on no-brainer turf."
Cousins comes off six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, a tenure in which he established himself as one of the league's best quarterbacks. Willing Atlanta back to the postseason is a big ask, but with his experience and success in this league, Cousins could be the one to do so.
Cousins was one of the best quarterbacks to ever come through Michigan State, having led the Spartans back to prominence in the Big Ten for the first time in a long time. He left the program in a much better situation than the one he came into and would help ignite its success in the 2010s.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.