REPORT: Spartans' Offensive Line Needs Work
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have focused much of their recruiting efforts on rebuilding the offensive line.
Many of the best players Coach Smith and Michigan State have offered scholarships to are offensive linemen. The offensive line is arguably the position that needs the most work as Smith enters his first season at the helm in East Lansing.
The Spartans have one of the worst 2025 recruiting classes and offensive lines in the Big Ten. According to Cody Nagel of 247Sports, Michigan State’s offensive line was ranked the 15th-best in the Big Ten heading into this season.
Nagle quoted 247Sports’ Stephen Brooks: "MSU's offensive line, a weak spot for the program for the past several years, is again a major question mark heading into 2024. The Spartans have to replace four starters from a year ago and don't have an abundance of experience waiting in the wings. Transfers Tanner Miller and Luke Newman will bolster the unit, but new contributors need to emerge. Tackle is the bigger unknown than the interior."
Brooks noted the dire state of Michigan State’s offensive line in recent seasons. The Spartans only return one starting offensive lineman from last season, which could be a problem for the coaching staff. Smith and his coaching staff have been steady on the recruiting trail this offseason. They must continue focusing on the offensive line if they hope for a successful start to the Smith era.
“Can new head coach Jonathan Smith fix a Michigan State offensive line that became broken in recent years? Brooks said. "That position group is again a concern for the Spartans and could lower the ceiling for an offense that has high hopes with returning talent at the skill positions, as well as a potential rising star at quarterback in Aidan Chiles.
“[Brandon] Baldwin is the lone returning starter on the offensive line and controls the left tackle spot. Miller followed Smith from Oregon State, where he earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors and Second Team All-America. Newman was an FCS All-American at Holy Cross last season. It is a lot of new pieces to expect everything to come together with ease right away.”
