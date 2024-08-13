REPORT: Where College Football Expert Ranks MSU Among Every Team in the Country
Fall camp is underway, and Coach Jonathan Smith will soon begin his first regular season at Michigan State. I
n just a few weeks, the months of hard work Coach Smith, his players, and his coaching staff have put in will be solidified as they take the field against Florida Atlantic at the end of the month. While Michigan State’s football team is eager to hit the field, the national media has not given it much of a positive outlook.
Coach Smith undoubtedly faced many formidable challenges during his first season in East Lansing, as Michigan State has had plenty of hurdles to overcome this offseason. Although Smith has done an admirable job leading Michigan State’s football program during an offense of vast changes, many more challenges remain.
As football season gets closer, more preseason rankings have continued to be released. Fox’s college football analyst RJ Young recently ranked every in college football heading into this season. He had a few surprising rankings for multiple teams around the country, which is to be expected when ranked 134 different schools.
Smith brought many talented players to East Lansing via the transfer portal this offseason. He hopes the addition of numerous players with college football experience will help shorten the learning curve that comes with a coaching change. However, until the season kicks off, there will be no way to understand where Michigan State’s football team stands accurately.
Still, Young ranked Michigan State as the 82nd-best team in the country. While Young was realistic and fair with his rank for Michigan State, he ranked the Spartans just ahead of Washington but behind UCLA, Miami of Ohio, and even Smith’s former team, Oregon State.
The offseason underappreciation of the work Smith and Michigan State’s football team have done this season continues. However, that gives Smith a chance to prove many people wrong during his first season. Smith is just a few wins away from going to a bowl game this season, which would be more than many think is realistically possible for Michigan State.
Flying under the radar may not be bad for the Spartans this season.
