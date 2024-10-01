REPORT: Where do MSU's Bowl Game Hopes Stand After Two Consecutive Losses?
Michigan State has had a roller coaster of a season after only five games.
After starting the season by winning three games in a row, the Spartans have dropped their last two. That means the Spartans still only have three wins and only need three more to become bowl-eligible for the first time in a couple of seasons.
Weekly, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network releases his list of bowl projections, where he predicts what teams will play in a bowl game and who they will play against. Before the season started, numerous outlets left the Spartans out of the bowl game predictions.
Luckily for Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans, McMurphy believes the Spartans will be one of the teams bowling this postseason. McMurphy's belief in Michigan State speaks volumes even after their two-game losing streak. However, while McMurphy still has Michigan State making it to a bowl game, he believes the quality of the bowl game he picked for Michigan State is a tier down from where he had them before the multiple injuries and losses.
McMurphy predicted Michigan State will play in the First Responder Bowl against Arizona State. This would give Michigan State a shot at another former player. One who plays a critical position for Arizona after spending time.
Michigan State is 3-2 and can still achieve many of the goals it started the season with, including making it to a bowl game. However, after losing by nearly five touchdowns to Ohio State at home, the Spartans travel west to play the Oregon Ducks, who will undoubtedly be difficult for Michigan State.
Smith and the Spartans will likely get a pass for the next few weeks, as Michigan State does not have the roster to keep up with teams like Ohio State and Oregon. However, Smith hopes to one day build a competitive program with both schools, both on and off the field. To do that, he must continue having a solid presence in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail, and pulling off an upset would not hurt either.
Regardless if the Spartans pull off the upset, Smith has the team moving in the right direction.
