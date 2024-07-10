REPORT: Where Michigan State Football is Expected to Finish With Challenging Schedule
Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans are entering the first season of a complete rebuild of Michigan State’s football program. Upon arriving in East Lansing, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have seemingly overcome obstacles weekly.
Initially, the most significant issue facing Smith and his coaching staff was the number of players entering the transfer portal. However, Michigan State overcame losing nearly 20 scholarship players earlier this offseason by securing a transfer portal class that was ranked just outside the country's top 10.
Smith and his coaching staff were then able to add to their 2025 recruiting class in June, securing commitments from many talented players across the country. However, as Smith’s first season approaches, Michigan State still has many other things to worry about, mainly cohesion and its schedule. Smith and his coaching staff have a tall task ahead of them as they begin their goal of turning around Michigan State’s football program.
Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports recently analyzed the outlook for Michigan State this upcoming season. Smith and Michigan State were ranked 58th nationally out of 134 teams Athlon ranked.
That ranking is about par for the course for what experts believe will be Smith and Michigan State's ceiling entering the season. Michigan State being ranked 58th in the country would make it the 13th-best team in the Big Ten, as Athlon Sports has multiple other Big Ten schools behind Michigan State in its rankings. While Michigan State is ranked at the bottom of the Big Ten, Lassan’s ranking is still better than many others have predicted for the Green and White this upcoming season.
Michigan State has one of the most challenging schedules in the Big Ten and the country as a whole. Smith and Michigan State are scheduled to play two teams ranked in college football’s top five and three in the top10. Lassan noted Michigan State’s challenging schedule will likely lead to a difficult first season in East Lansing for Smith and his coaching staff.
“Jonathan Smith is a strong hire for Michigan State and brings a style of play from Oregon State that should fit well into the Big Ten and overall potential of this program,” Lassan said. “However, the debut season from Smith could be challenging.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.