REPORT: Who Stands Out Among Portal Visitors to MSU This Weekend?
The Michigan State Spartans are targeting the transfer portal heavily this offseason. There is a lot for them to address. It will be a case of both quality and quantity.
The Spartans will need to shore up their wide receiver room, with Jaron Glover now committed to Mississippi State and Aziah Johnson and Jaelen Smith still in the portal. They need to get complimentary pieces to surround star freshman Nick Marsh.
This not only assists Marsh, but quarterback Aidan Chiles. Think about it like a franchise quarterback in the National Football League. You draft or sign pieces that can complement his ability. Chiles is the future of the Spartans -- but he needs weapons. At the same time, it will be crucial for Michigan State to get Chiles adequate protection in the portal.
The Spartans were thin on the offensive line and were ravaged by injuries throughout 2024. Chiles had little protection and the run game was stunted big-time. That can't happen again in 2025. Offensive line will be a huge priority.
The Spartans will be hosting or have hosted prospects this weekend. Who stands out?
TJ Harden, RB, UCLA
Harden visited on Friday, as reported by 247Sports' Justin Thind.
"The former Bruin had an electric 2023 season that saw him average 5.3 yards per carry on a sample size of 156 carries," Thind wrote. "His 2024 season saw a dip in YPC, but he still put forth solid run game numbers, all while adding 40 receptions this past season alone. Combining together the facts that he was UCLA's second-leading receiver this year, he's a great pass protector, he's a 220lb power-runner, and he holds a career average of 5.1 YPC on 324 total carries, it's clear to see why Keith Bhonapha and company are hoping to land Harden."
Tyler Vincic, IOL, Oregon State
Vincic is a starting-quality offensive lineman. He was recruited by offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and one must factor that into the Spartans' chances of landing him.
"He appeared in 2 games as a true FR in '22 and 10 games as a RS FR in '23," Thind wrote. "In 2024, he played in 10 games, with 2 of them being starts at center (vs. Oregon & UNLV). He will have two years of eligibility here and would provide functional experience at all three backup IOL positions."
Javon Tracy, WR, Miami (OH)
Tracy's brother, Tyrone, is a running back for the New York Giants. Also a first-team All-Mid American Conference (MAC) selection. Could be a big weapon for Chiles.
"In 2024, Tracy had 57 catches for 818 yards and 7 touchdowns," Thind wrote. "Meanwhile, Virgil had 41 catches for 816 yards and 9 TDs. As a result, the duo combined for 98 catches, 1,634 yards, and 16 touchdowns."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.