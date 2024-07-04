REPORT: Will Michigan State Make it to a Bowl Game in Coach Jonathan Smith's First Season?
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have focused their offseason efforts on improving the team’s roster. After spending the early part of the offseason trying to get their bearings, they have responded nicely to the challenges they have faced in their first offseason in East Lansing.
Arguably, the only thing more difficult than what Coach Smith and his coaching staff have faced this offseason will be their schedule this upcoming season, as they are scheduled to face Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, and Michigan in a five-week span.
That schedule would be difficult for any team in the country, but it will undoubtedly be difficult for Coach Smith’s rebuilding Spartans. However, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have already overcome a few difficulties.
Coach Smith successfully replaced nearly 20 scholarship players who all entered the transfer portal simultaneously. Coach Smith and his coaching staff were able to secure one of the better incoming transfer portal classes this offseason, giving the Spartans a chance to be competitive this upcoming season.
Some believe Michigan State is in for a long season, as they lack talent in comparison to other teams in the Big Ten and nationwide. However, not everyone thinks the upcoming season will be a disappointing one. One writer believes Michigan State has a chance to reach a bowl game in their first season under Coach Smith.
Bill Bender of Sporting News believes that Michigan State will surprise many people. Bender recently released an early set of bowl projections for the upcoming season. His list of bowl projections included Michigan State. Bender has Michigan State making it to the Detroit Bowl, formerly the Quick Lane Bowl. Bender believes Michigan State would face the Mid-American Conference’s Ohio Bobcats.
A bowl appearance this season would be Michigan State’s first since beating Pitt in the Peach Bowl in 2021. A bowl game in his first season would be a significant win for Coach Smith and his coaching staff and would likely boost recruiting efforts and their chances with talented players entering the transfer portal. Michigan State has a challenging schedule, but their schedule also makes a six-win season a realistic possibility.
