Reviewing Statuses of MSU Football Defensive Players Who Entered the Transfer Portal
Michigan State football lost a total of 38 players from last season to the transfer portal this offseason. Spartans coach Jonathan Smith had his work cut out for him, trying to rebuild his program's relevance.
The defense, in particular, took a big hit this offseason after losing many key players. The unit lost a total of 15 players to the portal.
Let's look at all the defensive players that left East Lansing and found new schools.
Khary Crump
Position: Cornerback
Class: Senior
2024 destination: TBD
Jaden Mangham
Position: Safety
247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Junior
New School: Michigan
Malcolm Jones
Position: Safety
247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
New School: Jacksonville State
Bai Jobe
Position: Edge Rusher
247Sports Transfer Rating: Four Star
Class: Sophomore
New School: Kansas
Derrick Harmon
Position: Defensive Line
247Sports Transfer Rating: Four Star
Class: Senior
New School: Oregon
Andrew Depaepe
Position: Edge Rusher
247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Sophomore
New School: Indiana
Sean Brown
Position: Cornerback
Class: Sophomore
2024 Destination: TBD
Marqui Lowery Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Class: 5th-year senior
2024 Destination: TBD
Simeon Barrow Jr.
Position: Defensive Line
247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: 5th-year Senior
New School: Miami University (FL)
Eddie Pleasant III
Position: Cornerback
247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Sophomore
New School: Buffalo
Ma'a Gaoteote
Position: Linebacker
Class: Senior
2024 Destination: TBD
Tunmise Adeleye
Position: Defensive Line
247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Redshirt Junior
New School: Texas State
Quavian Carter
Position: Linebacker
Class: Junior
New School: Florida A&M
Dre Butler
Position: Defensive Line
Class: 5th-year Senior
New School: Charlotte
Zion Young
Position: Edge Rusher
247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Junior
New School: Missouri
Coach Smith had to go through a lot of changes this offseason. Losing key players like Harmon and Barrow is tough for any team, as they are good players who can start for any program. However, Smith has done a solid job bringing in players who might not be as productive but will hold their own on the field.
