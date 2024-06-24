Spartan Nation

Reviewing Statuses of MSU Football Defensive Players Who Entered the Transfer Portal

With all the changes to Michigan State football's defense, let's look at all the players who entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Luke Joseph

Michigan State football lost a total of 38 players from last season to the transfer portal this offseason. Spartans coach Jonathan Smith had his work cut out for him, trying to rebuild his program's relevance. 

The defense, in particular, took a big hit this offseason after losing many key players. The unit lost a total of 15 players to the portal.

Let's look at all the defensive players that left East Lansing and found new schools.

Khary Crump

Position: Cornerback

Class: Senior

2024 destination: TBD

Jaden Mangham

Position: Safety

247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Junior

New School: Michigan

Malcolm Jones

Position: Safety

247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

New School: Jacksonville State 

Bai Jobe

Position: Edge Rusher

247Sports Transfer Rating: Four Star

Class: Sophomore

New School: Kansas

Derrick Harmon

Position: Defensive Line

247Sports Transfer Rating: Four Star

Class: Senior

New School: Oregon

Andrew Depaepe

Position: Edge Rusher

247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Sophomore

New School: Indiana

Sean Brown

Position: Cornerback

Class: Sophomore

2024 Destination: TBD

Marqui Lowery Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Class: 5th-year senior

2024 Destination: TBD

Simeon Barrow Jr.

Position: Defensive Line

247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: 5th-year Senior

New School: Miami University (FL)

Eddie Pleasant III

Position: Cornerback

247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Sophomore

New School: Buffalo 

Ma'a Gaoteote

Position: Linebacker

Class: Senior

2024 Destination: TBD

Tunmise Adeleye

Position: Defensive Line 

247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Redshirt Junior

New School: Texas State

Quavian Carter

Position: Linebacker

Class: Junior

New School: Florida A&M

Dre Butler

Position: Defensive Line

Class: 5th-year Senior

New School: Charlotte 

Zion Young

Position: Edge Rusher

247Sports Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Junior

New School: Missouri

Coach Smith had to go through a lot of changes this offseason. Losing key players like Harmon and Barrow is tough for any team, as they are good players who can start for any program. However, Smith has done a solid job bringing in players who might not be as productive but will hold their own on the field.

