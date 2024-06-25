Spartan Nation

Reviewing Statuses of MSU Football Offensive Players Who Entered the Transfer Portal

With all the changes to Michigan State football's offense, let's look at all the players who entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Luke Joseph

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK
Michigan State football lost a total of 38 players from last season to the transfer portal this offseason. Spartans coach Jonathan Smith had his work cut out for him, trying to rebuild his program's relevance. 

Not only did the defense take a big hit this offseason, but the offense did as well.  The Spartans lost 20 players on the offensive side of the ball to the transfer portal this offseason. 

Let's look at all the offensive players that left East Lansing and found new schools.

Jaren Mangham

Position: Running Back

Transfer Rating: Three star

Class: Red-Shirt Senior

New School: Minnesota

Ethan Boyd

Position: Offensive Line

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Senior

New School: Colorado

Geno VanDeMark

Position: Offensive Line

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Redshirt Junior

New School: Alabama 

Jack Nickel

Position: Tight End

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Junior

New School: UAB

Jalen Berger

Position: Running Back

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: 5th-year Senior

2024 Destination: TBD

Davion Primm

Position: Running Back

Class: Senior

2024 Destination: TBD

Braden Miller

Position: Offensive Line

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Junior

New School: University of California

Jaelon Barbarin

Position: Running Back

Class: Sophomore

2024 Destination: TBD

Maliq Carr

Position: Tight End

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: 5th-year Senior

New School: University of Houston

Sebastian Brown

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: 5th-year Senior

New School: Kent State 

Evan Morris

Position: Tight End

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Graduate Senior

New School: UCF

Tyrell Henry

Position: Wide Receiver 

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Junior

New School: Wisconsin

Sam Leavitt

Position: Quarterback

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Redshirt Freshman

New School: Arizona State

 Katin Houser

Position: Quarterback

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

New School: East Carolina 

Kevin Wigenton II

Position: Offensive Line

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Junior

New School: Illinois

Noah Kim

Position: Quarterback

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: 5th-year Senior

New School: Coastal Carolina

Christian Fitzpatrick

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Graduate Senior

New School: Marshall

Spencer Brown

Position: Offensive Line

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Redshirt Senior

New School: Oklahoma

Keyshawn Blackstock

Position: Offensive Line

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: Redshirt Junior

New School: Arkansas

Jordon Simmons

Position: Running Back 

Transfer Rating: Three Star

Class: 5th-year Senior

New School: Akron

Coach Smith's offense is going to be very different from the previous years of Michigan State football. With 20 players leaving to the portal, Smith has brought in his own players who can help bring Michigan State football back to playoff contention.

