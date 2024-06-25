Reviewing Statuses of MSU Football Offensive Players Who Entered the Transfer Portal
Michigan State football lost a total of 38 players from last season to the transfer portal this offseason. Spartans coach Jonathan Smith had his work cut out for him, trying to rebuild his program's relevance.
Not only did the defense take a big hit this offseason, but the offense did as well. The Spartans lost 20 players on the offensive side of the ball to the transfer portal this offseason.
Let's look at all the offensive players that left East Lansing and found new schools.
Jaren Mangham
Position: Running Back
Transfer Rating: Three star
Class: Red-Shirt Senior
New School: Minnesota
Ethan Boyd
Position: Offensive Line
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Senior
New School: Colorado
Geno VanDeMark
Position: Offensive Line
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Redshirt Junior
New School: Alabama
Jack Nickel
Position: Tight End
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Junior
New School: UAB
Jalen Berger
Position: Running Back
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: 5th-year Senior
2024 Destination: TBD
Davion Primm
Position: Running Back
Class: Senior
2024 Destination: TBD
Braden Miller
Position: Offensive Line
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Junior
New School: University of California
Jaelon Barbarin
Position: Running Back
Class: Sophomore
2024 Destination: TBD
Maliq Carr
Position: Tight End
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: 5th-year Senior
New School: University of Houston
Sebastian Brown
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: 5th-year Senior
New School: Kent State
Evan Morris
Position: Tight End
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Graduate Senior
New School: UCF
Tyrell Henry
Position: Wide Receiver
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Junior
New School: Wisconsin
Sam Leavitt
Position: Quarterback
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Redshirt Freshman
New School: Arizona State
Katin Houser
Position: Quarterback
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
New School: East Carolina
Kevin Wigenton II
Position: Offensive Line
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Junior
New School: Illinois
Noah Kim
Position: Quarterback
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: 5th-year Senior
New School: Coastal Carolina
Christian Fitzpatrick
Position: Wide Receiver
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Graduate Senior
New School: Marshall
Spencer Brown
Position: Offensive Line
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Redshirt Senior
New School: Oklahoma
Keyshawn Blackstock
Position: Offensive Line
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: Redshirt Junior
New School: Arkansas
Jordon Simmons
Position: Running Back
Transfer Rating: Three Star
Class: 5th-year Senior
New School: Akron
Coach Smith's offense is going to be very different from the previous years of Michigan State football. With 20 players leaving to the portal, Smith has brought in his own players who can help bring Michigan State football back to playoff contention.
