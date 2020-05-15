Ron Burton on Rebuilding Michigan State Line

East Lansing, Mich—Ron Burton, is widely praised for his always optimistic attitude. It is what endeared him to his players and makes him a force in recruiting.

Now he must replace three of his four starting defensive lineman, and without spring ball, get his next men up ready and educated for the task at hand. So how do you teach that with no spring ball?

“Well, you answered your question; experience is the true teacher. Those guys that were in front that are graduating and have an opportunity to play in the National Football League will leave a life lesson. They were great teachers, and those kids behind that had 200-plus snaps are going to have the opportunity to play upfront,” Burton says.

“Me understanding that is crucial, but those guys will have a great opportunity because of the guys that came before them. They were great teachers; Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams, and Mike Panasiuk; they taught the guys behind them, so we shouldn’t have a drop-off, but it’s strong to know that knowledge and those guys that had that chance to be on the field. We look forward to no drop off and those guys taking advantage of it.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

