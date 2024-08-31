Rule That Penalized Michigan State's Defense Against FAU Questioned
Michigan State opened its first season under Coach Jonathan Smith with a 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic in East Lansing.
The offense sometimes struggled as the unit continues to develop early in the season. However, Michigan State’s defense played admirably for nearly the entire game. Michigan State’s defense only allowed Florida Atlantic’s quarterback Cam Fancher to throw for 116 yards and forced two interceptions.
Fancher would rush for over 125 yards, accounting for half of those yards on his own. While there is room for Michigan State’s defense to grow as a unit and for the team to grow, frustrations for the Spartans’ defense and fanbase steadily rose Friday night against Florida Atlantic as the Owls’ starting quarterback repeatedly bent the rules.
Fancher was the Owls’ leading rusher against Michigan State, but the quarterback often began his slides late when scrambling down the field. Fancher’s late slides threw Michigan State’s defense off multiple times, leading to penalties against Spartans defenders.
Bud Elliot of 247Sports and CBS Sports noted that the National Collegiate Athletic Association should note the issues caused by Fancher’s repeatedly late slides. Elliot not only called out the potentially harmful results that could come from quarterbacks sliding late during scrambles like Fancher but also called for the NCAA to abolish the rule that penalized the Spartans against the Owls.
“This FAU-Michigan State game should be all we need to see to end the QB slide rule,” Elliot said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Just end it. This is a mockery. You're not giving yourself up.”
Although the Spartans were penalized, and quarterbacks sliding late can lead to injuries and additional penalties for players in the future, Michigan State’s defense must find a way to play within the rules when placed in similar situations against mobile quarterbacks.
After one game, Michigan State's defense will seemingly lead the team this upcoming season. This means the defense will have to find ways to keep Michigan State in games this season if they hope to have a productive first season under Smith. It will be up to him and Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi to continue getting the most out of Michigan State’s defense.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.