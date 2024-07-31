Running Back Nate Carter on What Makes MSU Special
Michigan State football has produced many tight-knit bonds and relationships over the years. It has historically been a proud, well-known football program, one of the most well-respected in the Big Ten and the country. While it may not currently be what it once was, it undoubtedly is still widely regarded as a program that will be back on the national stage in due time.
However, as well-known and well-respected as the program is, Michigan State is nearly equally well-known for its academics as it is for athletics. One of Michigan State’s most recent transfers, running back Nate Carter, arrived in East Lansing last offseason looking for a change of scenery and new opportunities on the football field. He found much more than that.
Not long after establishing himself as Michigan State’s primary back, Carter would propose to his girlfriend. The two married earlier this offseason, a decision Carter is pleased about. He found the success he was searching for on and off the field, all in East Lansing.
Carter said he is happy where he is and hopes his children follow in his and his wife’s footsteps one day.
“I love Michigan State,” Carter said at Big Ten Football Media Days last week. “I love the culture here. I love the family atmosphere here. I want to play football here. I want to stay here. I want my kids to go here. I love this school not because of the football aspect but because of what Michigan State is.”
After rushing for nearly 600 yards during his first collegiate season at UConn and just over 400 yards during his second season there, Carter transferred to Michigan State and posted career highs in multiple categories. Carter carried the ball 185 times for 798 yards and four touchdowns, averaging nearly five yards per carry.
As Coach Jonathan Smith begins to reestablish Michigan State nationally, he will depend on talented players like Carter to help make it happen. In addition to the many new faces that have arrived at Michigan State since Coach Smith took over, Carter will be vital to rebuilding Michigan State into the football program it once was.
