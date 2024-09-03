Ryan Eckley Booting His Way Where He Left Off for The Spartans
Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley had high expectations coming into this season, and those expectations were matched after his Week 1 performance.
Eckley is one of many key returners for this Spartans team, but his play on Friday night paid dividends and provided a unique situation.
In many sporting events, it is common to have low-scoring contests. For a while, the football score between Florida Atlantic and Michigan State fit that category that many sports like baseball, soccer and hockey follow, just to name a few.
The score was 2-0 in favor of the Spartans from the 7:49 minute mark in the first quarter until 11:16 early in the second. That score was highlighted by a safety that was ultimately set up from a beautiful punt by Eckley, placing the Owls at the 1-yard line to start the possession.
Finishing the game with six punts, averaging 49.5 yards a punt, Eckley not only helped out the defense by flipping the field and putting them in a good position but from an individual standpoint, proved why he gets the reputation and has the expectation he does.
Eckley is a candidate for the Ray Guy Award, which is awarded to the top collegiate punter. The Spartan punter finished last year second in the Big Ten and eighth in the FBS with a punt average of 46.8.
Spartan Nation may think it is a disappointment when the offense swaps off the field with the punt team coming on, but lucky for them, they have one of the top weapons in the country wearing the Green and White, providing a good chance for success.
Eckley has a quick release time from snap to punt while also having great skills in placing kicks where he wants to. With those two traits, he and the rest of the punt team can impact games throughout the season just like they did early on Friday night against FAU.
With this newer offense that showed promise and denial, it is apparent that the punt team may be put in unique situations, backed up, or short field. The bottom line is Eckley is ready to lead his unit out there and do his best to help the team for future possessions both offensively and defensively. Which ultimately gives the Spartans a leg up on the competition.
