Should Michigan State Consider QB in Transfer Portal?
The Michigan State Spartans have been active in the transfer portal in the first few weeks, and that is not expected to change any time soon.
Jonathan Smith has already added eight transfers in the last week (five on the offensive side, three on the defensive) to improve the roster and make a bowl game in 2025.
According to 247Sports, as of 1 a.m. on Monday, the Spartans have the 17th-ranked transfer portal class in the country, which is also the fifth-best in the Big Ten.
With a clear understanding of how to improve his team and the resources to do it, Smith has put forth the effort to turn things around in East Lansing.
The Spartans are likely not done adding transfers. The offensive and defensive lines need improvement, and adding another receiver wouldn’t hurt, despite already bringing on Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly.
However, one position the team could still address is quarterback.
Now, I know what you’re thinking. ‘MSU already has Aidan Chiles. Why would it need to add a quarterback?’
It never hurts to have an experienced backup, as Tommy Schuster proved this season.
The Macomb, Mich., native was sound in his limited action last season, completing 20-of-29 passes for 202 yards in his final season of eligibility.
Schuster set records at North Dakota and provided a steady presence when Chiles was injured or the game was a blowout. He operated the offense smoothly,
With Schuster out of the fold, the Spartans have two inexperienced quarterbacks behind Chiles. True freshman Alessio Milivojevic threw just one pass in 2024, and Ryland Jessee did not see the field.
While Smith and the Spartans may feel good about what those players could provide in the future, it would not hurt to follow the Schuster formula again and add an experienced quarterback who could step in if Chiles gets hurt or the game is out of hand.
Many experienced quarterbacks enter the portal on a constant basis. Someone like LSU’s AJ Swann or Indiana’s Tayven Jackson are players who could make sense in a backup role.
MSU should be much better next season as Chiles takes another step in his development. However, Smith should add an experienced player to sit behind the star signal caller for a year to provide insurance if something goes wrong.
