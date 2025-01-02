Should MSU Consult the Portal For TE Talent?
The transfer portal is the great game-changer of modern college football. Every winter and spring, teams hold their breath. What might be a strong position group or deep corps could instantly be thinned. At the same time, teams get a chance to strengthen weak spots in the blink of an eye.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith acknowledged the importance the balancing act of transfer and homegrown talent.
"I think philosophically, just where this landscape continues to go, it's probably going to be closer to this 50/50 mark [half recruits, half transfers]," Smith said. "I think we're going to -- early on, still like the idea of majority of high school and you supplement through the portal, but just as this landscape and with so much movement and player freedom to move, I think -- and again, we're not going to just [say] we have to get to 50/50 -- but I just think that might be a reality."
Smith is not afraid to use the portal. The opposite, actually. 2024 saw him bring in more than 60 new players; a good amount of them, if not the majority, were from the transfer portal.
The Spartans have transfer portal needs, all of which vary in why it is a need. Positional depth, injuries, departures. But what about lackluster play? That title might just go to the tight end group, featuring Jack Velling, Michael Masunas and Brennan Parachek.
Velling was highly touted and there were whispers of All-Big Ten nods in his future. He looked lost in the passing game and his blocking left a lot to be desired. The star early on was Masunas -- then he fell to a season-ending injury.
The tight end position is supposed to be a big feature of Brian Lindgren and Smith's offense. Michigan State wants to send its tight ends downfield to be playmakers, adding a layer of verticality. It is a huge touchpoint in their recruiting of the position, too.
The Spartans have Nick Marsh as the No. 1 target for quarterback Aidan Chiles, his biggest weapon far and away. There is an incoming crop of transfer receivers that are intriguing, such as Chrishon McCray (a vertical threat) and Omari Kelly.
But without that tight end position taken care of, the Spartans' passing attack will never achieve what it aspires to be. They might want to consider consulting the transfer portal.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.