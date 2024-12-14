Should the Spartans Aim High For Transfer WR?
The Michigan State Spartans want to be transfer portal buyers and most importantly, winners. This will come down to how aggressive they are in Jonathan Smith's first offseason as the Spartans' head coach.
How much Michigan State can offer in NIL could be a big factor. That's just the way college football is now. The staff's pitch to prospects -- the vision and identity of this program, will be crucial.
The Spartans have a multitude of needs. Quarterback Aidan Chiles needs weapons at wide receiver to complement superstar Nick Marsh. He also needs protection, and that protection would help foster a stronger running game. The secondary needs to be bolstered, as does the defensive line.
The position of wide receiver cannot be overlooked, though. Having another weapon next to Marsh could do wonders for Chiles and the offense. The Spartans might consider aiming high. There is a plethora of outstanding pass catchers in the portal. Elite talents. Former five-stars.
Smith's Spartans should consider throwing some NIL at a top-flight receiver. With Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, they might not have to pony up too much. Hawkins himself is a good sell.
Who are some top names worth knowing?
Dane Key, Kentucky
The No. 7 overall prospect in the portal, Key is an elite talent who is dynamic enough to play in Brian Lindgren's vertical offense.
"Little bit bigger in person than he looked on film and still looked like he had room to grow into his body," Allen Trieu of 247Sports wrote about him as a high school prospect. "Has really good ball skills and hand-eye coordination. Tracks the ball well and makes contested catches regularly. Catches the ball very naturally away from his body. Smooth, changes directions well and can create separation based on that. Can still get a little more explosive and faster on the top end. Projects safetly as a productive college player and if he can continue making strides in the strength and conditioning program, that would push his upside higher."
Duce Robinson, USC
Originally considered a tight end, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound wide receiver is a physical unicorn and someone who would push this Spartans offense over the top. It is a big ask, but if he wants to get away from the West Coast and play in a modernized, NFL-like offense, the Spartans could be the answer.
"Whether it’s a corner, linebacker or safety covering him, Robinson’s chance to win are far greater than those of his opponent," 247Sports' Chris Singletary wrote. "He possesses excellent speed for a player this size along with burst off the line of scrimmage and acceleration once the ball is in the air to track it the hand eye-coordination that also makes him a top baseball player and finish with the catch in the end zone.
"Even though he isn’t asked to do it for his high school team he has the physical attributes to be an adequate blocker and set the edge in the run game. Robinson has unlimited potential with his skill set and physical abilities to be an all conference performer for multiple years. I see him as a player that has NFL ability and should be an early round pick in his future."
Johntay Cook II, Texas
A former blue-chip wide receiver, Cook has elite potential and could be a dangerous vertical threat for an arm like that of Chiles'. He is leaving a major NIL collective in Austin, so maybe money isn't everything. He would start Day 1 for the Spartans and be a huge impact player.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
