SI All-American Elite 11 Final Rankings: Where did Michigan State Commit Katin Houser end up?

According to SI All-American's composite rankings, Katin Houser, Michigan State's quarterback of the future, finished the Elite 11 Finals in the top-10.

East Lansing, Mich. – Following four days of competition, the 2021 Elite 11 Finals reached its conclusion on Saturday.

Each quarterback prospect tallied numerous throws per day and showed people in attendance why they are considered the best in the nation.

The fourth and final day was capped off with 7-on-7 games, leading SI All-American to release its composite rankings of the 20 signal-callers.

Five future Big Ten quarterbacks received invites to the event, including Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), AJ Swann (Maryland), Drew Allar (Penn State), Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers), and Katin Houser, who committed to Michigan State on June 27 and finished eighth overall.

The California native made an impression from the onset, with a solid outing on day one, then nearly winning the pro day before performing at a high level during Friday morning's workout.

SI All American's Elite 11 Final Rankings

Cade Klubnik (Clemson commit) Maalik Murphy (Texas commit) Nick Evers (Florida commit) Devin Brown (USC commit) Ty Simpson (Alabama commit) Quinn Ewers (Ohio State commit) Connor Weigmann (Texas A&M commit) Katin Houser (Michigan State commit) Zach Pyron (Baylor commit) AJ Duffy (Florida State commit) Luther Richesson (uncommitted) Walker Howard (LSU commit) Holden Geriner (Auburn commit) AJ Swann (Maryland commit) Drew Allar (Penn State commit) Tayven Jackson (Tennessee commit) Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers commit) Tevin Carter (uncommitted) Nate Johnson (Utah commit) Jacurri Brown (Miami commit)

