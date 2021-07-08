SI All-American Watch List: Michigan State Commit Katin Houser in Top-15 Quarterbacks

As quarterback week continues at SI All-American, Spartan Nation checks in to see where Michigan State commit Katin Houser is ranked.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's coaching staff didn't need additional validation when it comes to Katin Houser, but they got it anyway after he was officially named an Elite 11 quarterback following the event last weekend.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller impressed those in attendance and emerged in the top-tier alongside Cade Klubnik (Clemson commit), who was named the MVP of the annual competition, Drew Allar (Penn State), Devin Brown (USC), Nick Evers (Florida), Walker Howard (LSU), Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), Zach Pyron (Baylor), Maalik Murphy (Texas), Connor Weigman (Texas A&M), Ty Simpson (Alabama), and Luther Richesson (uncommitted).

Now, SI All-American is releasing its top-25 quarterbacks and slotted Houser at No. 14 overall.

"Houser is another talented but raw and inexperienced West Coast quarterback whose junior season was limited by the pandemic," SIAA wrote in their evaluation of Houser. "Like Martin, this is a projection ranking, but the potential here is impressive. After getting a taste of big-time football as a junior at St. John Bosco, getting a full season against that schedule should help Houser grow up in a hurry.

"Houser has a lot of tools to work with, including a strong arm and an impressive frame. Houser can power the ball deep down the field, and he can do so with far more velocity than most. He shows touch when he needs to and Houser throws well on the run. His ability to make plays with his legs when things break down and on designed runs."

In 2020, the California native threw for 659 passing yards and seven touchdowns in just six contests.

