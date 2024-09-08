Social Media Explodes After Spartans' Upset Win Over Terrapins
Many were down on the Michigan State Spartans after their poor showing against Florida Atlantic.
What was expected to be an exciting display from quarterback Aidan Chiles and the offense was a sloppy struggle that often times set the defense up in unideal situations.
As Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said, though, Week 1 is filled with overreactions.
"You have some urgency to address [the issues] to get them cleaned up in Game 1," Smith said after the Florida Atlantic win. "And I think doing this now ... seven years, I do think a little bit about Week 1's kind of overreaction Saturday. The first impression, right? This is the first time that team's out there. Well then, you begin to label, 'Oh, they're good on this side, not good on this side, these can go to the playoffs, these guys are out.' Like, it's overreaction Saturday. We go back to work.
"We knew it wasn't going to be perfect, there was going to be the approach, this was good, this wasn't, Let's work on this Sunday, get ready for the next week, and that's what I believe in."
Smith was right, as Michigan State's passing game was everything fans had expected it to be when the Spartans downed Maryland in College Park on Saturday. And Chiles, who had been ridiculed after Week 1, unleashed the beast fans had been waiting to see.
Spartan Nation was all about it.
Chiles' No. 1 target was freshman wideout Nick Marsh, who finished with 194 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
Of course, you can't forget Michigan State kicker jonathan Kim, who made the game-winning field goal and a 50-yarder just before halftime.
All in all, fans were very pleased with their Spartans' Week 2 victory.
After the game, Spartan defensive end Ken Talley had a message for the defending national champion, Michigan:
Michigan State will be back home Saturday to take on Prairie View A&M. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. The Spartans will be looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2021, the year they finished 11-2 with a victory in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
