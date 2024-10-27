Social Media Heated After Spartans' Loss to Michigan
The Battle for Paul Bunyan ended in a 24-17 loss for Michigan State.
It was a winnable game from the start, with the Spartans taking the lead early and seemingly finding every weakness in the Michigan Wolverines.
Nonetheless, they lost the momentum entering the second half and the Wolverines never looked back.
Social media's most visceral reaction came to Michigan tight end Colston Loveland's remarks after the game. He referred to Michigan State as "Little Brother." Interestingly, Loveland allegedly started the scuffle at the end of the game by headbutting a Spartan.
One fan called out the No. 1 tight end in the country.
Another fan called out the Spartans for preventable mistakes. For one, the Spartans had no answer for the quarterback duo of Davis Warren and Alex Orji. Specifically the latter. Orji averaged over 10 yards per carry and was a first-down machine.
Warren, who has played poorly all season, was able to settle into a groove and find Loveland in key moments of the second half. Loveland was the Wolverines' only weapon who could do damage and he caught six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
The fan also called out the lack of targets to freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh, who is arguably the Spartans' biggest weapon at just 18 years old. Marsh was targeted just five times. He had four catches for 42 yards and a critical touchdown.
He is a playmaker and the play-calling failed to let him do what he does best.
The onside kick was another call that was questioned.
One account blamed the loss on the turnover battle and the referees. The Spartans failed to get one takeaway from the Wolverines while Michigan was able to force and recover a fumble. Star linebacker Jordan Turner, arguably the defense's most valuable player, was ejected for a questionable targeting call.
The Spartans had six penalties for 35 yards while the Wolverines had no flags.
Despite the Michigan win, Wolverines fans are still hawkish on their underperforming and possibly overmatched head coach, Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines are 5-3 on the season and could see losses to Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State.
.500 might be a dream for this Wolverines team.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.