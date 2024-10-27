3 Quick Takeaways From MSU's Loss to Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans lost to the Michigan Wolverines, 24-17.
At times, the scoreboard was not indicative of what was happening on the field. For most of the first half, the Spartans were in control and looked convincing as a team fresh off a commanding win over Iowa a week prior.
Nonetheless, the Spartans were unable to come away with Paul Bunyan. What did we learn?
Dominance Early
The Spartans' first drive was 14 plays and eight minutes. They only threw the ball twice, and they accumulated 68 yards via dominance in the trenches and effective running. Quarterback Aidan Chiles made the right plays with his legs, too.
The Spartans had over 100 yards before the Wolverines even had two. Unfortunately, the Spartans could not maintain that momentum and the Wolverines were a completely different team in the second half.
Defense Dissipated
Joe Rossi's defense was stout to begin. Michigan quarterback Davis Warren had no answers and the Wolverines managed just 79 passing yards in the first half. The Spartans' gameplan was obvious -- make Warren beat them.
The Wolverines were forced to stay on the ground and they only managed 37 yards in the first half. This was part of a dominant effort by Michigan State that dissolved as the contest progressed. Michigan was able to rush for 82 second-half yards and accumulate a total of 149.
Worth noting is that the Wolverines were five-of-seven on third down in the second half, a vast improvement from a two-of-five first half.
Alex Orji is a quarterback who has primarily been used for his legs. All night, he was put in the game to run. And somehow Rossi's defense was susceptible to getting burned by him each time when it mattered most. Orji totaled 67 rushing yards on just six carries. That is over 10 yards a clip.
Questionable Play-Calling?
Late in the game (seven minutes to go) on a second-and-14 and down 14 points, the Spartans ran the ball. That was just an example of questionable play-calling that played a role in the loss.
Pass plays short of the sticks, with the same deficit and situation with the clock, also leave one scratching their heads. The Spartans had the weapons to open it up vertically, especially since they were winning the battle in trenches and the Wolverine defense was without star corner Will Johnson.
Yet they didn't attack downfield. When you have Nick Marsh, Jaron Glover, and Montorie Foster Jr., and fail to utilize them -- you handcuff yourself.
