Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Close Win vs. Purdue
The Michigan State Spartans escaped with a 24-17 victory at home against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Purdue gave MSU a scare in the second half, converting on two touchdowns to make it a one-score game. However, their offense could not capitalize, and the Spartans left victorious.
This could have been a blowout victory for Jonathan Smith’s team, but they could not move the ball in the second half and failed to get into the end zone. The Spartans won, but it did not inspire confidence.
Smith’s team is still fighting for bowl eligibility. If they defeat Rutgers next Saturday at home, they will play postseason football. That game will not be easy, as MSU has struggled with most opponents this season.
Year one has proven to be difficult for Smith. He was hired to oversee a rebuild, but the Spartans have struggled and even lost winnable games. They escaped with a win on Friday, but Smith has much work to do.
As always, the Spartan fanbase was active on social media during the game. The second half was fun, as MSU was cruising over an inferior opponent. However, a second-half surge for the Boilermakers changed many Spartan fans’ minds about many things.
Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles had a solid game, although most of his production came in the first half. The sophomore finished with 159 passing yards and two touchdowns, also adding 26 rushing yards.
His improvement each week has fans convinced he will reach his ceiling in East Lansing.
The second half from Purdue caused Spartan fans to panic. They believe MSU should not have struggled against such a listless football team when the team is searching for bowl eligibility.
Despite a poor performance in the second half, MSU is just a win away from bowl eligibility, and after Spartan fans let their emotions settle, they remembered that all the goals of Smith in year one are still just ahead.
The Michigan State Spartans escaped with a 24-17 victory at home against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Purdue gave MSU a scare in the second half, converting on two touchdowns to make it a one-score game. However, their offense could not capitalize, and the Spartans left victorious.
This could have been a blowout victory for Jonathan Smith’s team, but they could not move the ball in the second half and failed to get into the end zone. The Spartans won, but it did not inspire confidence.
Smith’s team is still fighting for bowl eligibility. If they defeat Rutgers next Saturday at home, they will play postseason football. That game will not be easy, as MSU has struggled with most opponents this season.
Year one has proven to be difficult for Smith. He was hired to oversee a rebuild, but the Spartans have struggled and even lost winnable games. They escaped with a win on Friday, but Smith has much work to do.
As always, the Spartan fanbase was active on social media during the game. The second half was fun, as MSU was cruising over an inferior opponent. However, a second-half surge for the Boilermakers changed many Spartan fans’ minds about many things.
Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles had a solid game, although most of his production came in the first half. The sophomore finished with 159 passing yards and two touchdowns, also adding 26 rushing yards.
His improvement each week has fans convinced he will reach his ceiling in East Lansing.
The second half from Purdue caused Spartan fans to panic. They believe MSU should not have struggled against such a listless football team when the team is searching for bowl eligibility.
Despite a poor performance in the second half, MSU is just a win away from bowl eligibility, and after Spartan fans let their emotions settle, they remembered that all of Smith's goals in year one are still just ahead.
It may not be pretty, but MSU has failed to reach a bowl in the last two seasons. If Smith can take this team to a bowl in his first season, it should calm fans down and remind them that the best is yet to come.
MSU fights for bowl eligibility next weekend against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.