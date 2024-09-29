Social Media Reacts to Spartans' Blowout Loss to Buckeyes
The Michigan State Spartans had a strong start but could not finish in a blowout 38-7 loss to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
This is how social media reacted throughout the contest.
There was little doubt as to who was favored in this matchup. The Buckeyes had elite talent at just about every position, including standouts like freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and sophomore safety transfer Caleb Downs. Both project as first-round NFL talents despite their youth.
The Spartans held their own on the Buckeyes' first possession of the game, limiting them to just a field goal. A key penalty against the Buckeyes set them back and might have been the difference in the drive. Buckeye fans were not pleased.
The Spartans had a promising first drive and went for it on fourth-and-1. Chiles was stood up on a quarterback sneak and fell short of the conversion. It was an aggressive move by head coach Jonathan Smith and it garnered some criticism.
A late hit penalty on the Spartans (during the next Buckeyes possession was considered a weak call by some.
It wasn't the only call that had fans riled up.
Linebacker Jordan Turner, one of the most consistent players on the Spartans defense, came up with a huge interception to give the ball back to the Spartans after a Jack Velling fumble ended a promising Spartans drive.
Turner had a solid return and soon Chiles connected with wide receiver Jaron Glover (making his return from an injury) for the Spartans' first (and only) touchdown.
Another Spartans drive ended in both a turnover and an officiating controversy. It was another promising drive, too, featuring some of the best Spartans ball movement they have displayed all season.
Chiles made arguably the best throw of his young Spartans career so far, a 25-yard pass to wide receiver Nick Marsh just outside the numbers. It was an expertly placed ball and Marsh was just able to remain inbounds for the completion.
Then it happened. Chiles scrambled up the middle and fumbled the ball, the referees missing an obvious face-masking call in the process. Nonetheless, it was a turnover that killed a very promising drive.
Meanwhile, Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith played like a pro, making outstanding play after outstanding play.
In the second half, as the Buckeyes began to pull away, Chiles became sloppy. He made a poor decision that nearly ended up an interception. Trying to do too much. It was inches away from a turnover.
Then, Chiles was punished for another bad read. This time, it was an interception.
The Spartans will travel to Eugene next week to face Oregon.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.