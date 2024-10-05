Social Media Reacts to Spartans' Crushing Defeat
The Michigan State Spartans were outgunned from the start. No. 6 Oregon was a huge opponent to overcome and the Spartans couldn't in a 31-10 loss.
Social media shared it's thoughts.
The defense started out strong, with defensive backs Malik Spencer and Charles Brantley both intercepting Oregon quarterback and Heisman hopeful Dillon Gabriel. Joe Rossi acknowledged that the Ducks were skilled and dangerous when it came to getting the ball to the perimeter.
Early on, the Spartans seemed to corral it.
Early on, the Spartans fell into the same trap they had fallen into throughout the season. Sustain productive drives that end in a turnover. Against Florida Atlantic, they turned the ball over twice in the red zone. They did it again last week against Ohio State.
This time, it was a successful drive that could have given the Spartans early momentum that ended in an Aidan Chiles fumble at the 1-yard line. Turnovers have been the biggest issue with Chiles and perhaps what has held the offense back the most outside of the issues with the line and the run game.
Too, often, the Spartans have left points off the board because of turnovers.
Many have chalked it up to Chiles' inexperience and youth. For all of the incredible plays he can make, he commits errors that have led to giving the ball to the other team time and again.
Fans were irate during the game and many were questioning how much longer Jonathan Smith should keep Chiles as the starter.
A lone bright spot in positivity was one fan's acknowledgement that the Spartans have played competent football against teams they had no business competing with.
Many fans were happy when backup Tommy Schuster was put into the game. Schuster has a careers-worth of experience and is the most veteran player in the quarterback room.
He has been very efficient whenever he's seen the field and his poise and experience are noticeable right off the bat. His arm and athleticism are desirable, too.
It seems like a lot of fans are giving up on Chiles and his youthful mistakes. Others understand that he is a long-term project that still has loads of potential.
