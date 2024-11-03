Social Media Reacts to Spartans' Worst Performance of the Season
Michigan State fell below .500 for the first time this season with its dreadful loss to No. 13 Indiana on Saturday.
And Spartan Nation is not happy.
Michigan State was expected to come prepared for the visiting Hoosiers after falling to its greatest rival, Michigan, and while it seemed to be out of the gate, the Spartans fell apart and, as a result, were handed a brutal 47-10 loss in front of their home crowd.
And social media had thoughts.
One of the few bright spots for the Spartans on the day was the performance of freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh, who added to his incredible first collegiate season with 78 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Amidst the loss, Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles left the game with an apparent wrist injury in the second half.
Chiles threw two interceptions on the day, his 10th and 11th of the season. The criticism toward the young quarterback continued.
After exiting the game, Chiles was replaced by backup veteran quarterback Tommy Schuster, who didn't play any better. He threw for just 36 yards on eight attempts and finished with a 0.8 quarterback rating.
After back-to-back 160-plus-yard rushing outings, it seemed Michigan State had finally found the answers to what had been a poor run game through its first six contests. But on Saturday, the Spartans produced -24 yards on the ground.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who made his return after missing last week with a thumb injury, torched the Spartans' defense, throwing for 263 yards and four touchdowns.
With just four wins through nine games, some were quite critical of first-year Spartans coach Jonathan Smith.
Michigan State will look to bounce back to .500 after its second bye week. It's next opponent is Illinois, which it will face on the road in two weeks.
The Spartans still need two wins to make a bowl game, and it has just three more games to do it.
The good news for Spartan fans is that Michigan State's last two games are at home. Then again, so was Saturday's game.
But the Spartans' two home losses were against ranked opponents. Purdue and Rutgers, their two remaining home opponents, are the two worst teams in the Big Ten.
