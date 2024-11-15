Spartan DB Nikai Martinez on MSU's Approach Going into Pivotal Stretch of the Season
With three games left in the football season, Michigan State looks to win each of its remaining games, first starting with its battle with Illinois. The Spartans look to end their two-game losing streak against the Fighting Illini, but it won't be an easy task.
Michigan State has failed to put up 20 or more points in back-to-back games, and most recently, neither the offense nor defense could get going in the Spartans' loss 47-10 loss to Indiana.
Michigan State defensive back Nikai Martinez knows what these three games remaining mean to the team, and he is ready to do what he needs to in order to help out the squad.
"We're looking to go three and zero, win each week, and focus on that specific week and go to a Bowl game and win that, and have a winning season at the end of the day," Martinez told reporters on Wednesday.
Martinez, going into Saturday, has 23 solo tackles, 16 assists and two interceptions. He has shown up to play in each game for the Spartans this season after coming over from UCF in the offseason. In his college playing career, he has 79 solo tackles, 113 in total, three passes defended and five interceptions.
Coming off of a needed bye week, Martinez feels his team will be ready to play.
"I feel like everybody has the opportunity to relax, losing is not always easy, coming off of that tough loss last week," Martinez said. "We all get to reset, see what we did wrong and come together and be better. But Illinois had a bye week also, so we're going to see something they haven't put on film and vice versa.
The last time the Spartans had a bye week, they were able to regroup and refocus for their returning game. Martinez feels the coaching staff has prepared the players well.
"I think Coach Smith does a good job with the scheduling through the bye week," Martinez said. "Having us lift and then we have one full pad practice, lift again, and giving us time on our own, just to be able to, if you want to come in with your coaches. Your coaches have their own perspective and time to put the game plan together. So I feel as a collective we take advantage of our bye weeks."
