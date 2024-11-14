WATCH: Michigan State DB Nikai Martinez Talks Team's Mentality Going Forward, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's secondary has struggled as of late, but now fresh off a bye week, the group will be looking to rebound against a solid Illinois passing offense.
One of the leaders of the unit, junior defensive back Nikai Martinez, will play a crucial role in the effort.
The first-year Spartan discussed the team's mentality going into this final stretch of the season and more when he addressed the media on Wednesday.
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday:
Smith: "Well, coming off the bye week, headed to play a good opponent. On Illinois' side, a guy that I really like and respect, Bret Bielema, and what he's done there and at some of the previous institutions. I really respect him [for what he has done for] college football -- being on committees, voice, advocating for the game, and so, like I said, I got a ton of respect for him and, really, his team, his current team. Good defense, veteran quarterback, creates some issues for you there. So, we know this is going to be a tough challenge that we're getting ready for. We practiced yesterday, full go, full pads, and I thought it was a really spirited, good practice. And then we're into our normal game week prep starting again tomorrow, getting ready for this one. Excited about these -- really, opportunity this month. We've got three in front of us, totally focused on the Illinois here, and I know our guys are excited about what we got to play for. Bye week, we got a lot done recruiting-wise toward the end of the week. Got a chance to enjoy the hockey game Saturday night. Awesome win. Adam's [Nightingale] got those guys going again. Best of luck with women's soccer in the NCAA Tournament. I think we'll find out today where they're headed and who they're playing. And so a lot of good going on. And I think you had just Coach [Tom] Izzo up here and big-time game [tomorrow]. And just getting started with basketball, hockey, all of it, a lot going on. It's great for Michigan State."
