Spartan Kicker Talks Record-Setting Performance
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) climbed above .500 with a much-needed win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-3) on Saturday night on Homecoming. The catalyst was sixth-year senior kicker Jonathan Kim who set a record in the win.
Kim set the program record for field goals in a game, knocking through six kicks for a total of 18 points. He was the offensive star of the night as he was heavily relied on early in the game, accounting for all 12 of the Spartans' first-half points, adding two in the second half.
“It's an honor,” Kim said. “I'm just happy I'm able to go out and just help this team, it's an honor to be able to set that record. It's funny because me and Caleb Coley were in the locker room singing ‘The Lord will provide’ before we ran out, and he really did; being able to get that many kicks, it was a blessing.”
The transfer from North Carolina was unaware of the record he had set and learned from a teammate mid-game that he is now engrained in Spartan history going forward.
“I was told, I don't remember when exactly during the game, but somebody came up to me and was like, ‘Hey, you just set the record,’” Kim said. “I was like, ‘What record?’ and then they ran away, so I was like ‘OK.’"
Kim missed his first kick of the season to end the first half with a 55-yard attempt that was pulled left of the upright. He would have a chance in the second half for another 55-yarder, nailing the kick and earning his field goal career-high. Some would call it redemption, but Kim did not.
“I try not to think about my misses,” Kim said. “I don't want to think too much about any kick; it's upsetting because I know I can make that kick, but like I said earlier, it was just a blessing to be able to get that many opportunities. I wouldn't say redemption, I would just say it was just another opportunity.”
The most trusted player on the Spartan offense is also the most humble. After setting a school record and having a career day, Kim maintains the same mindset and is looking forward to future opportunities in the Green and White and will surely make some crucial kicks late in the year.
“I've been trying to just continue to be humble,” Kim said. “I think if you watch the replay of my miss, after I got hit, I think that's pretty humbling. I made a weird face, but yeah, I would say that was really humbling. But, just going into this week, like every other week, not changing anything, not changing my preparation and just preparing for next week.”
