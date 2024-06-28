Spartan Legend Reveals Fact About Iconic 'Little Giants' Game
With the renewal of Michigan State football's historic rivalry with Notre Dame, archives from past Spartan-Fighting Irish classic have resurfaced on social media.
One of the greatest, of course, was Michigan State's stunning overtime victory in the "LIttle Giants" game. The Spartans walked off with a fake field goal attempt from 46 yards out that would have tied the game, instead throwing for a touchdown to win the dual.
Big Ten Football posted the clip on X on Friday after it was announced the rivalry would be returning. Spartan legend Le'Veon Bell reposted the post, writing, "ppl don't even know this play was drawn up for me ... lol."
In the play, former Michigan State punter Aaron Bates received the snap, rolled out to the right and threw the game-clinching touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Gantt.
Big Ten Football reposted Bell's post, responding: "We knew that from this clip." Included was an old interview with Bates, who discussed what was going through his mind during the play.
"The first thing was I was just Le'Veon," Bates said. "He was the guy I had thrown to all week in practice, was the guy the ball was supposed to go to. When he kind of gets held up there and they kind of get mixed up, as soon as Charlie became free and put his hand up, I knew where the ball was going."
Michigan State will face Notre Dame in the fall of 2026. They will meet at Notre Dame Stadium before facing off at Spartan Stadium in 2017.
