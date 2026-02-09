Spartan Nation Reacts to MSU's Walker Winning Super Bowl MVP

The most important player in the most important sporting events on the American sports calendar is a former Michigan State Spartan.

Kenneth Walker III was electric on Sunday night for the Seattle Seahawks, as they took down the New England Patriots, 29-13, during Super Bowl LX. Walker ran the ball 27 times on the ground for 135 yards, as well as catching two passes for an additional 26 yards.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walker is the first MSU letterman to win Super Bowl MVP. Technically, Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles threw eight passes during a stint in East Lansing, but he only appeared in one game and transferred to Arizona.

What also makes Walker's MVP more impressive is his status as a running back. He's the first RB to win SB MVP since the Denver Broncos' Terrell Davis did so back in 1998 during Super Bowl XXXII, when he ran for 157 yards and three scores.

Spartan Nation Reacts

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III avoids a tackle by Michigan's R.J. Moten during his touchdown run during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The idea of Walker winning the award started to seep in pretty quickly. Seattle led all night, and it seemed like Walker was the one who was leading the Seahawks down the field the most, rather than anything quarterback Sam Darnold or star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was doing. Seattle's defense was also amazing, but there is also the knowledge that these types of rewards usually go to offensive players.

Some MSU fans were quick to dig into some nostalgia and highlights from Walker's 2021 season, where he rushed for 1,636 yards, 18 touchdowns, finished sixth in Heisman voting, and won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. There was also that five-touchdown performance that is always going to be a part of Spartan lore:

Kenneth Walker vs Michigan in 2021



23 carries, 196 yards, 5 TD pic.twitter.com/difKGeK1JT — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) February 9, 2026

Kenneth Walker III showing the entire country what we’ve known since Week 1, 2021. — MSU Uniforms (@MSU_Uniforms) February 9, 2026

That first half was still a critical part of Walker's MVP candidacy. At halftime, with Seattle up 9-0, Walker had already reached the century mark in yards from scrimmage.

Former MSU RB Legend Kenneth Walker in the first half of the Super Bowl:



14 Carries for 94 Yards

1 Catch for 6 Yards



One half away from being a SB Champion! Go Green! pic.twitter.com/HdM00SKvzw — Bleed Green MSU (@BleedGreen_MSU) February 9, 2026

The Seahawks kept feeding him the ball in the second half, especially towards the end, when they were in clock-killing mode. Walker continued to be productive, and even had a long touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty. Despite what would've been a serious highlight for Walker, he still had enough to take home both the Vince Lombardi Trophy and win the game's MVP.

K9 SUPER BOWL MVP ‼️ pic.twitter.com/l4nl1uWue4 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 9, 2026

Michigan State Spartan Kenneth Walker III is a Super Bowl MVP



This means something to me. SD4L pic.twitter.com/HdjRTFC6QN — Green Mafia Forever (@BruMSU_) February 9, 2026

There is also that sour note about how Walker was not a Heisman finalist. Michigan State hasn't had a Heisman winner before, and it hasn't had a finalist since Lorenzo White in 1987 (he finished fourth). MSU and its fans haven't forgotten about Walker's snub.

Go to hell @HeismanTrophy — MSU Athletics Enjoyer (@MSUPropogandist) February 9, 2026

K9 (finally) gets his 👏 pic.twitter.com/ThYH6zsnUf — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 9, 2026

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) defends during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

