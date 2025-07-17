Kenneth Walker III Explains the MSU Difference
Former Michigan State star running back Kenneth Walker III is preparing for his fourth NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks and revealed some impressive information about why East Lansing was the perfect fit for him ahead of a currently strong NFL career.
Walker returned to his YouTube channel, "Ken Walker III," after a month hiatus, releasing a video revealing what his offseason workouts look like on a regular basis while also delving into why Michigan State was such a perfect fit for him in his final year of college football.
The Seahawks running back spoke on the vast difference between his two seasons with the Demon Deacons compared to his lone season in East Lansing. There was a much stronger bond and relationship with the Spartan program, and he credits a lot of his success to that final year.
"When I went to Michigan State, I feel like just the culture in general, it really changed my vision or my aspect of everything," Walker said. "At Michigan State, you had the coaches you could talk to, you had your teammates, like at Wake Forest, no shade to Wake Forest, my teammates. I love all my teammates, but it just didn't work out for me at Wake Forest.
"But then, when I got to Michigan State, the culture there was different. My coaches were like my brothers; we could all talk to each other about anything. So, they made the atmosphere cool, bro. My teammates took me in like I was a brother. So, yeah, it made a big difference.
"And that season that we had was crazy, I enjoyed it. I enjoyed everything at Michigan State, the fans, the atmosphere, it was just all around great. And I appreciate them, and I'll never forget that."
Walker played under former head coach Mel Tucker and running backs coach William Peagler, putting together one of the most impressive seasons in program history with 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He gave big credit to not only the coaching staff, but also his fellow teammates.
The claim from Walker that MSU was a major difference maker in his playing career compared to his previous program is a great recruiting tool for the future and proves that the culture at MSU is different from most.
Walker was a phenomenal player, but the program helped him become even better and become a household name in the NFL for Seattle.
Stay up to date with everything MSU football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.