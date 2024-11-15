Spartan Tight End Could Fix Michigan State’s Offensive Issues
Michigan State tight end Jack Velling could be the key to unlocking the Spartans' red zone offense which has struggled this season.
The Spartans are near the bottom of red zone efficiency ranks in the Big Ten. Michigan State scored only 72 percent of red zone trips, which is the third worst percentage in the conference, only in front of Purdue and Nebraska.
Against Indiana, the Spartans' red zone offense was successful, scoring on their two trips to the red zone. Quarterback Aidan Chiles found wide receiver Nick Marsh on a highlight reel touchdown catch for their lone touchdown of the game.
The attention of opposing defenses is now focused on the wide receivers with the emergence of Marsh and the consistency of veteran Montorie Foster Jr. on the outside.
This means Velling has the opportunity to dominate the middle of the field where defenses may not be looking for him.
At Oregon State, Velling produced in the red zone, scoring 11 touchdowns in his two seasons in Corvallis. Last season alone, the tight end had eight touchdowns, including a stretch where he had five house calls in two games.
This season, in the same system under Coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, Velling hasn’t been a factor in the red zone. Without much production from Velling, the Spartans' struggles have continued, failing to score in the red zone.
Against Ohio State, the Spartans were driving on the Buckeyes' defense until Velling was stripped in the red zone, losing the fumble and adding to the Spartans' miscues in the red zone.
Velling has still contributed to the offense outside of the red zone, the junior ranks third on the team in catches and receiving yards. With 29 catches, Velling has already matched his total from last season in just nine games.
Looking ahead for the Spartans, Illinois has struggled this season defending in the red zone. The Fighting Illini are one of the worst red zone defenses in the Big Ten, ranking 102nd in the entire country, allowing red zone scores on 90 percent of trips.
For Michigan State to pull off the upset against Illinois, the Spartans will have to take advantage of opportunities in the red zone and convert. The Spartans need to win two of their three final games to qualify for a postseason bowl game.
