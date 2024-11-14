MSU's Montorie Foster Jr. is on the Last Leg of Collegiate Career, But the Approach is the Same
Every college athlete has to come to terms with the fact that every chapter in their story eventually comes to an end.
Michigan State redshirt senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr.'s chapter with the Green and White is nearing the last page.
Whether or not he continues his athletic journey at the next level, Foster's days in a Spartan uniform are limited, with just three games guaranteed in his collegiate career.
It's a bitter truth Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins had to face when his playing career in East Lansing was drawing to a close. And year after year, he sees new generations of wide receivers have to experience the same circumstances.
But Hawkins doesn't see that countdown settling in for Foster. The former first-team All-Big Ten honoree said Foster is approaching this final stretch "just like it was Day 1."
"I mean, he has been great to coach, been great for our team, been great for Michigan State as a student-athlete," Hawkins said on Tuesday. "Every day, one of the hardest workers on the field. He's about his business. Whether it's in the run game, pass game, special teams, he does anything that we ask him to do. Nothing has changed.
"We all start this journey, and they know at some point it's going to end, being in the Green and White. But it's like, right now, he's just focused on Saturday. There hasn't been any talk, like, 'This is my last couple games,' or none of that. We're focused on the team itself, getting the dub, and he's walking around with a smile on his face, can't wait until Saturday."
Foster is in his fifth season with Michigan State. He started his college career in 2020 when he played in all seven games of the COVID year.
Along the way, he has played with great wide receivers like Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Keon Coleman, all of whom who have gone on to the next level. They all left their marks as Spartans, and Foster, who has left one of his own, isn't finished writing his story as a member of the Green and White.
Foster and the Spartans are getting ready to face a tough Illinois team on the road on Saturday, looking to end their two-game losing streak and earn win No. 5.
Saturday's game is set for 2:30 p.m. EST.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.