Spartan WR on Career Performance, Upcoming Rivalry
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) earned a statement victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-3) on Saturday night and were given a memorable performance from senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr.
Foster had his best game as a Spartan, catching five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time in his four-year career that Foster hit triple-digit receiving yards in a game.
The other Spartan receiver to eclipse the century mark was true freshman Nick Marsh, finishing with eight catches for 113 yards. Those two combined for 213 of the 256 Spartan passing yards from quarterback Aidan Chiles. Foster spoke on what the biggest key to their success was this week.
“I just feel like it was just a lot of execution,” Foster said. “I mean, we didn't have many mistakes we made plays when we had to make plays, and that's pretty much it. Kind of just execution at the end of the day.”
The Spartans are riding high into next week, preparing for a road battle with in-state rival, Michigan (4-3). A win over a very tough Hawkeyes team was a major confidence booster heading into their biggest game of the year.
“It's definitely momentum for sure,” Foster said. “Our goal is to go 6-0, that's what we're trying to do, so it's definitely momentum for that game. I can't wait till that game to get out there that night for sure.”
Eyeing down the rest of the Spartans' schedule, there is a realistic chance that they win their final six games. They will take it one week at a time but the potential that this team has going forward is extremely high and could finish the year exceptionally strong.
“Definitely think we got a high ceiling,” Foster said. “We still haven't hit our full potential in my opinion. Just being able to tighten up on certain plays, certain reads that we got to make and stuff like that. I feel like we definitely still got a lot of growth to go, I can't wait to see that happen.”
There is a very motivating feeling that the Spartans have gradually gotten better every week and the play from their pass catchers has become some of the best in the conference. If Foster, Marsh and others can continue to find success, this offense will be very deadly the rest of the season.
