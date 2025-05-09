REPORT: Where MSU's Aidan Chiles Ranks Among Big Ten Quarterbacks
The Big Ten is going to be a gauntlet once again this coming football season, and there's an abundance of quarterback talent.
We've highlighted the fact that 12 of the 18 teams will have a new starter under center, but the quality of quarterbacks is enough for that lack of familiarity and experience with their squads to not be much of a factor for a lot of those teams.
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles is one of the few who is actually returning as a starter for the same program, but after an underwhelming first season as a Spartan, one in which he was tied as a league-leader in thrown interceptions (11), there's reason not to consider him as a top-tier quarterback in the conference.
247Sports' Brad Crawford ranked Chiles No. 12 in his recent Big Ten quarterback rankings.
"Handpicked to join Jonathan Smith with the Spartans last fall amid the coaching regime change, Chiles showed off impressive arm talent but was too careless with the football at times," Crawford wrote. "Decreasing mistakes should lead to a big season from the talented signal-caller."
Given what he displayed last year, it's fair to have Chiles where Crawford does, but perhaps potential should be factored in. You can say potential means nothing until anything is proven, but after all, we're talking about the future, right?
This is a quarterback who has been given all the tools to succeed next season. He's now got a talent-filled wide receiver room headlined by one of the most highly regarded second-year wideouts in the nation, Nick Marsh, and not to mention, still has veteran Jack Velling, who is expected to take a leap in his final season.
Up front, the expectation is that there will be improvement, and if that proves to be the case, a matured Chiles could thrive in the pocket next season.
When the 2025 season is all said and done, we could be looking at Aidan Chiles in a much different light. In a conference stacked with quality quarterbacks, there's a path where Chiles can make a case as one of the best.
We'll see if he seizes the opportunity.
Don't forget to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.