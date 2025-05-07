Spartans Have an Advantage With Chiles Returning as QB1
In this current era of college football, it has become rare for a program to have the same starting quarterback for multiple years. Just saying that out loud sounds funny.
But it's the new reality. And next season's Big Ten is a perfect example of it.
Of the 18 teams in the conference, 12 will have a new starting quarterback. But not Michigan State.
While Aidan Chiles is getting somewhat overlooked heading into Year 2 as the Spartans' starter, Michigan State does have an advantage in that it is one of just six teams in the Big Ten likely to have the same starting quarterback it had last season.
Ohio State, the defending national champion, lost Will Howard and will have what should be a pretty competitive quarterback battle.
Meanwhile, Michigan State's greatest rival, Michigan, will likely start five-star freshman Bryce Underwood.
Indiana, which comes off an overachieving 2024 campaign in which it made the College Football Playoff, has two new transfer quarterbacks in Fernando Mendoza and Grant Wilson.
Iowa has its guy in transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski, who started 55 games at South Dakota State.
Wisconsin has two new transfer quarterbacks in Billy Edwards Jr. and Danny O'Neil, who both had over 10 starts at their former schools.
Northwestern has a pair of candidates in former SMU quarterback Preston Stone and Jack Lausch.
Minnesota lost Max Brosmer and will have to rely on a rather inexperienced room.
Maryland will likely look to transfer quarterback Justyn Martin, who came over from UCLA and doesn't have a whole lot of experience, having started just one game in Westwood.
Purdue lost Hudson Card and will look to two transfers -- Malachi Singleton and EJ Colson -- who also have little experience.
Then there's the defending conference champion, Oregon, which also has a transfer from UCLA in Dante Moore, who will likely be the Ducks' QB1 next season after they, of course, lost Dillon Gabriel.
Speaking of UCLA, the Bruins, of course, have a new starter in Nico Iamaleava, who was the talk of the college football world last month. UCLA was previously likely to start transfer Joey Aguilar before landing the former Tennessee quarterback. Aguilar would transfer to Tennessee.
Lastly, Washington is returning Demond Williams Jr., who only made two starts for the Huskies last year.
So, there you have it. 12 Big Ten teams starting fresh at quarterback. Regardless of the talent, adjusting to a new program and a new system is no breeze.
Chiles doesn't have to deal with that. He's known Jonathan Smith and the rest of his staff that came over from Oregon State since joining the collegiate ranks. And now, he's heading into his second year at Michigan State, where he will be looking to turn the corner as an experienced quarterback with great potential.
